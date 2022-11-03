Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself at two Halifax bus stops

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at two different bus stops in the city early Sunday morning.

Police say a man got out of a vehicle in the 7000 block of Mumford Road around 5:45 a.m., approached a woman he did not know and exposed himself.

The woman then took a bus to the 6000 block of Bayers Road, about 1.5 km away

Police say, while the woman was waiting for another bus, the man pulled up in his vehicle, got out and exposed himself to her again.

The woman asked a person who was walking in the area for help and police say the man then left the area in his vehicle.

The citizen stayed with the woman until her next bus came.

The man is described as white and in his 30s, with a medium build and curly brown hair. His vehicle is described as noisy and dark and could possibly be a van.

Investigators are asking the person who helped the woman, or anyone with information about the incidents, or with video from the area, to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.