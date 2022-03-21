Police seek man who placed cell phone up girl's skirt at West Edmonton Mall
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help identifying a man who put a cell phone underneath a 14-year-old girl's skirt on an escalator.
According to police, the incident occurred on Feb. 26 around 3:38 p.m. at West Edmonton Mall on the escalator going up to Europa Boulevard by Simons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
#JustCurious What's the difference between spring and meteorological springEach year March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring.
-
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing from same Gloucester store twiceOttawa police are searching for a woman they say tried to steal from the same Gloucester store twice in less than a month.
-
Jamaicans shun Prince William and Duchess Kate visit, demand slavery reparationsDozens of well-known leaders in Jamaica including professors and politicians are demanding an apology and slavery reparations as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare for a trip to the former British colony.
-
Man dies after late-night shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.Homicide investigators descended on a quiet Abbotsford, B.C., neighourhood after a fatal shooting late Monday night.
-
London, Ont. woman wins $1M through Lotto Max Encore drawA London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after winning the Feb. 1 Lotto Max Encore draw.
-
Support local shelters by dropping off menstrual products on 'Tampon Tuesday'Menstrual hygiene products will be collected in Barrie on 'Tampon Tuesday' to benefit the Barrie Women and Children's Shelter.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)Temperatures are set to go places they haven't gone in months in Edmonton.
-
'There were too many zeros': B.C. man who won $1M lotto thought his prize was $1,000A Vancouver man is $1 million richer thanks to a recent lotto win that turned out to be much larger than he originally thought.
-
Esquimalt residents without running water frustrated with lack of info about repairsThree children in Esquimalt, B.C., were wheeling totes full of water from a neighbouring condo building to their own home Monday morning. It was not how these three expected to begin their spring break.