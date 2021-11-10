Police seek man who pushed and grabbed woman on Nanaimo trail

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted by a man on a trail in Nanaimo.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a woman was jogging on a trail in Linley Valley off Burma Road, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The woman told police that around 11:20 a.m., a black dog approached her and accidently caused her to trip.

Police say that the woman then called out for the owner of the dog. Shortly after, a man appeared and "violently pushed" the woman, Mounties said.

The victim then took a picture of the man, "which appeared to enrage him more," police said. The man then held the woman by her arms until she screamed, at which point he let go of her and fled the area.

"This is a concerning event in that this attack, by an athletic male on a female, appeared unprovoked," said Const. Simon Gallimore of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

"Stranger on stranger assaults are rare and police would like to identify this suspect in order to safeguard the public and further the investigation."

The man is described as a white male who's roughly 30 to 40 years old with a slim build. He has short blond or brown hair and is clean shaven. He appeared to be jogging in the area at the time and was wearing a blue long-sleeved athletic shirt, dark shorts, a ball cap and a hydration pack.

His dog is believed to be a black standard poodle, or a similar breed, with a cropped tail.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2021-41924.