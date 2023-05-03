Police seek man with 11 outstanding warrants

Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants who may be armed and is known to be violent .

Investigators are trying to find 36-year-old Matthew Murray, who was released from B.C. corrections facility in March, 2023, and who they believe has a high likelihood of returning to Calgary.

Murray is wanted for breach of probation, breach of conditional sentence order, breach of release order, and a number of provincial and criminal driving offences.

He's described as being around 182 centimetres (6') tall, weighing 87 kilograms (194 pounds), with shaved, brown hair, blue eyes and visible tattoos.

Anyone who sees Murray is asked not to approach him, as he has been known to be violent and may be armed.

Instead, contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

