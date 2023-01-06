Police seek men who may have information on missing teen from Saanich, B.C.

Police in Saanich, B.C., are on the lookout for two men who may have information on a high-risk missing girl.

Investigators are searching for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 17, who was last seen in the Saanich area on Dec. 19.

On Wednesday, police said they believed Edwards-Helgason had travelled to Metro Vancouver.

On Thursday, police said they were looking to speak to two men who may have information on her whereabouts.

Both men were last seen at a hotel in Burnaby, B.C., on Jan. 3, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the two men, pictured below, is asked to contact their local police or the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Edwards-Helgason has an average build, black hair and stands 5'6" tall. She was last seen wearing white pants, a white zipper jacket, black and white shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who spots the teen is asked to call 911.