Police seek missing man, 74, after vehicle found near Vimy Bridge

Ottawa police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man whose vehicle was found near the Vimy Memorial Bridge in the city`s south end.

Thomas P. Meyerhof`s family is concerned for his safety, police said. His vehicle was found near the Vimy Bridge and River Road.

He is described as white, 5-foot-8, with a slim build. He has short salt-and-pepper hair, is clean-shaven and cross-eyed with a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.