Port Hardy RCMP are asking the public to help them locate 22-year-old Chaya Dawn Jolicoeur, who has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 18.

Police say she was last seen leaving her family home in Port Hardy at 2 p.m. on that date, and her family is very concerned about her well-being.

RCMP describe Jolicoeur as a white woman who stands 5’4” tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. She has dyed bright pink hair that extends past her shoulders and may be wearing a black coat and dark or patterned leggings, police said.

Anyone who sees Jolicoeur or knows where she may be is asked to contact Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site.