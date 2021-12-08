Police seek more tips after missing Saskatoon woman possibly seen in Calgary

Calgary police say they recently received information that a person matching Mackenzie Trottier’s description was spotted multiple times in downtown Calgary.

Cst. Gord Fraser said in a news release that they’re asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police.

"It has been almost a year since Mackenzie was last seen and her family is deeply concerned for her wellbeing."

Trottier, 22, was last seen in the 300 block of Trent Crescent in Saskatoon, on Dec. 21, 2020.

She was reported missing to police by her family on Dec. 30, 2020.

She is described as five feet tall and 145 pounds with green eyes and a tattoo on her right ankle.

At the time of her disappearance she had medium-length blonde hair that was shaved on the right side, and was known to wear distinct makeup, black yoga pants, and a green jacket.

Saskatoon police are also looking to identify a man believed to have information regarding her disappearance.

Police have released a composite sketch of his appearance and CCTV footage of him taken from a Saskatoon location.