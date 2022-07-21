Police seek Nanaimo woman who skipped court date
Nanaimo RCMP have issued a warrant for a woman who missed a recent court date related to theft and breaching her probation.
Police are searching for Elisabeth Rose Gilbert, 32, who was arrested for theft in late May.
Mounties say Gilbert allegedly stole several items from the Thrifty Foods inside Port Place Mall before being stopped by a security guard.
She was then arrested by RCMP and released on an undertaking to appear in Nanaimo provincial court.
Gilbert was also supposed to appear in court for breaching a probation condition, which restricted her from entering a Rexall Drugs in the area.
"Miss Gilbert seems to have forgotten that she needs to deal with these charges by appearing in Nanaimo Provincial Court. When she is located, our officers will not be issuing her any reminders, and she can expect to be arrested," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
Gilbert is described as a white woman who stands 5'6" and weighs 150 pounds. Police say the photo of her is recent.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
