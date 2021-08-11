Police seek perpetrator after stolen jet ski recovered in Victoria

Victoria police are searching for a man after a jet ski was stolen from Fisherman's Wharf early Wednesday.

Police say they were called to waters off the 200-block of Russell Street around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a man paddling around on a jet ski.

When police arrived, officers spotted the jet ski, but no rider. Police believe that the man onboard the jet ski fled the area before officers attended the scene.

Later, police were able to track down the rightful owners of the jet ski, who said that the vehicle was originally docked at Fisherman's Wharf. The jet ski has since been returned, according to VicPD.

Police are now searching for the man who was reportedly paddling on the jet ski, which is valued at over $20,000.

The man is described as a roughly 30- to 40-year-old white man who stands 5'10" with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police add that Wednesday's incident is another in a string of recent marine thefts. Since mid-July, more than a dozen marine-related thefts have occurred in Victoria, with items like boats, kayaks, and engines being targeted by thieves, according to VicPD.