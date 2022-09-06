Police seek perpetrator of assault, robbery in Chemainus, B.C.

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying the alleged perpetrator of an assault and robbery in Chemainus, B.C.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a food market in the 10000-block of Chemainus Road around 8 p.m. on July 25.

Police say the store was robbed and the clerk was assaulted by a youth or young man who tried to buy cigarettes but was refused because the identification he presented to the clerk indicated he was not yet 19 years old.

"Upon being refused service, an altercation ensued where the suspect walked behind the counter and assaulted the clerk," the Ladysmith RCMP said in a statement Tuesday asking for the public's help identifying the perpetrator.

Investigators are looking for a male in his late teens who was wearing a black hoodie, multi-coloured sunglasses and dark pants. Police provided a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.