Police seek person of interest after Windsor, N.S. robbery

The RCMP is looking for a woman as they investigate an early morning robbery.

Around 4 p.m., Saturday police say they responded to a business on Wentworth Road after an employee reported being robbed.

According to police, a woman entered the business with a knife. She took a quanity of cash from behind the counter before leaving the building.

The woman is described to be white, around 5-foot-8, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark coloured track pants.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Windsor West Hants RCMP or Crimne Stoppers.