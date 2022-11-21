Police seek person of interest after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.

Mounties on the West Shore are looking to identify a man who may have information on a sexual assault that occurred in View Royal, B.C., in September.

The incident occurred on Sept. 6 at View Royal Park, located at 60 Pheasant Ln., between midnight and 2 a.m. when a girl between the ages of 14 and 16 was walking through the park.

While walking, police say a man approached the girl and sexually assaulted her. She suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The suspect in the incident was described as a white man in his early 20s with a slim build, perhaps underweight. He stood roughly 6' tall with facial stubble and possible dirty blonde hair. He was wearing dark sweatpants, white shoes, a blue zipper hoodie and was carrying a blue Gatorade bottle at the time.

On Monday, the West Shore RCMP said they were hoping to identify and speak with a man who may have information on the incident.

The person if interest is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with brown hair. The most recent photos of the person of interest show him wearing a dark hoodie, light jogging pants and black shoes.

"We believe this person has information that could advance our investigation and we are looking to identify and speak with this individual," said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a release Monday.

"If you can identify this person please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264," she said.