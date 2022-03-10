Police seek person of interest in Napanee, Ont. assault

Police in Napanee, Ont. are searching for a person of interest after a man was assaulted leaving a restaurant last month.

The man was leaving a restaurant near John and Dundas streets on Feb. 17 around 4:45 p.m. when police say an unknown person assaulted him. He was seriously injured.

Police say they are looking for a person of interest. They describe him as a white man, average height with a medium to slim build and brown.blonde medium-length hair.

The man was wearing a black mask, a green ‘Sex Records’ sweatshirt and sandals with socks, OPP said. He was a passenger in a red Honda Civic four-door sedan with black steel rims, from between 2016 and 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox & Addington OPP.