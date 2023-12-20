Police seek possible B&E suspects in Bracebridge

Police are seeking the public's help locating two people responsible for an attempted break-and-enter in Bracebridge.

Provincial police were called to a possible break-and-enter in progress at a commercial building on Keith Road on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. after the owner was alerted to the activity on surveillance cameras.

Officers arrived to find the suspects had fled in a vehicle after causing damage to two surveillance cameras.

One suspect is described as wearing black pants, a navy hoody with the hood up, a black vest, grey running shoes, red gloves and a light brown baseball cap, and was wearing a medical mask.

The second suspect remained in the vehicle wearing a medical mask. They fled in a silver Dodge Caravan with no front license plate and some damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.