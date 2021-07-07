Police seek potential witness to Memorial Drive hit-and-run

Calgary Police Service investigators are attempting to locate a driver who may have information regarding a weekend hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-altering injuries.

Police have released a CCTV image of a silver or white sedan and believe the driver may have details that could potentially assist the ongoing investigation into the July 4 hit-and-run on Memorial Drive near the St. George's Drive overpass.

The victim, 25-year-old Emerson Wikeruk, is in a medically-induced coma and on a respirator at the Foothills Medical Centre. According to his family, his injuries include broken vertebrae, a broken foot and severe internal injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, Wikeruk remains in life-threatening condition.

The suspect driver and suspect vehicle — said to be a 2016 Chrysler 300— in the hit-and-run have both been located but charges have not been laid.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle of the potential witness is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.