Police seek public assistance identifying man in attempted child luring
Calgary police seek public assistance identifying an unknown man who they believe tried to lure a young girl who was out with her mother and sister Thursday night.
The incident took place around 10:35 p.m. at the Chocoland Café, at 237 8 Ave S.E., when a man entered and sat close to a mom and her two children.
The man waited until the mother briefly stepped away from the table, then is alleged to have grabbed one of the girls by her arm and asked her to let him come closer.
The girl and her mom yelled at the man, who let go of the girl and fled on foot.
He's described as around 172 cm (5'8") to 182 cm (six feet tall). He wore a white button-up t-shirt with blue vertical stripes, dark khaki-coloured shorts, a brown belt, white socks and dark-coloured loafers. He had dark hair and a full beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
