Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in May sexual assault at Market Mall
Calgary police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at CF Market Mall that took place in late May.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, police were called to the mall after receiving reports of a man who was harassing women in stores.
That included a 14-year-old girl who was in a store with a friend when the man approached and inappropriately touched her. The victim and her friend told the store's staff, and mall security about the incident, as the suspect fled the mall. He was last seen heading north towards 40th Avenue N.W.
He is described as approximately 172 cm (5'8") tall, with a slim build, dark brown eyes, and dark hair with a bald spot. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark green jacket and grew cargo pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
Alberta photographer shares video of rare white grizzly bearAn Alberta photographer has captured video of a rare white grizzly bear in the Rockies.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign depth forward Brad Malone to two-year, two-way dealThe Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.
-
Charlottetown bicycle community says new roundabout could be dangerous to cyclistsA major intersection in Charlottetown is set to be replaced with a roundabout. The city says it will improve traffic flow, but cyclists say it will cut them off.