Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in series of locker thefts

Calgary police are asking for help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a number of thefts from locker rooms in different rec centres around the city.

Around 5 p.m. on June 18, a man broke into a locker in the men's change room at the MNP Community and Sport Centre at 1225 Macleod Trail S.E. where he removed some items from the victim's locker before departing the rec centre.

The same person is thought to be responsible for a number of incidents earlier in June at other rec centres including the YMCA, Mount Royal University and Fit4Less.

The suspect is described as around 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, with a slim build, dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white shirt, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or Google Play Store.