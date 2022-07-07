Police seek public assistance in locating 2 men, 1 woman in relation to 30 recent break and enters of Calgary businesses

Calgary police are seeking public assistance in locating two men and a woman in relation to 30 break and enters that took place between May and July.

The suspects forced their way into businesses by prying open or smashing through doors after hours. No one was injured in any of the 30 break-ins.

The trio targeted liquor stores, a café and bakery, cycle shops, pharmacies, cannabis shops and gas stations, stealing an estimated $93,700 worth of property and doing approximately $101,000 worth of damage.

“All it takes is one person with disregard for the hard-working business owners to cause significant damage to the businesses and impact the sense of safety in our communities. Our investigative teams work hard to identify crime trends and suspects who may be targeting businesses in our city,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger, in a release. “Business owners can aid in our investigations by ensuring CCTV is operational, effective and accessible to investigators. We would like to thank all of the business owners who assisted in this investigation.”

Shaun Edmond Paul Karambowich, 33, Jasmine Holly Rusk, 31, and James Taylor Stuart, are wanted on 20 warrants for break and enter offences.

Karambowich is described as being around 165 centimetres (5'5") tall, 67 kg (148 lbs), with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rusk is described as being around 154 cm (5'1") tall, about 55 kg (123 lbs), with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stuart is described as being around 1780 cm (5'7") tall, 69 kg (152 lbs), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.