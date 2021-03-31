Police seek public assistance in search for missing man

Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man. Jordan Boucher left Salmon Arm, B.C. in November, 2020, believed to be headed to Calgary. He was last seen at First Alliance Church Calgary on 40th Street S.E. Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, his family reported him missing.

Boucher is described as around 1.88 metres (6'2"), 81 kilos (179 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to visit the Roadking Truck Stop at 4949 Barlow Trail S.E. and was believed to be trying to find work in the trucking industry.

He travelled to Calgary in a white 2020 Volkswagen GTI with the B.C. plate KR249R

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 TIPS app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.