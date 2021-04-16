Police seek public assistance in search for missing man

Calgary police are requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing man.

Joseph Salisbury, 64, was last seen just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, April 15 at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

He’s described as 178 centimetres (5’10”), approximately 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with shoulder-length white hair and blue eyes.

Salisbury was wearing black windbreaker pants, a black windbreaker jacket and white sneakers with blue and grey accents.

He has dementia, and police are concerned for his safety. He may have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477, online or via the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store.