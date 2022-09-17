Police seek public assistance in search for missing man

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help them locate a missing man.

On Friday Sept. 2, Darren Lachance, also known as DJ, was reported missing by a family member.

He was last seen around the intersection of 40 Avenue and Northmount Drive N.W. on Thursday, Sept.2, at around 4 p.m. He hasn't been heard from since, and he suffers from a medical condition, raising concerns about his well-being.

He's described as being approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, weighing around 60 kilograms (134 pounds), with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Lachance is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-6477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.