Police seek public assistance in suspected 2020 arson

Police are seeking public assistance in regards to a suspected arson that took place last year in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place Dec. 3, 2020, at around 4 a.m., when Calgary police were called to assist the Calgary fire department in evacuating homes in the zero to 100 block of Nolanfield Lane N.W. due to a house fire nearby.

Fire crews eventually brought the blaze under control, but not before a number of homes in the area were damaged, with some being total losses.

Following an investigation, crews determined the fire to be suspicious in nature and turned it over to police investigators.

Police have now released CCTV footage leading up to the incident, which show the moment police believe the fire started and two individuals spotted in the area immediately afterward.

The first is described as a man with a medium build, who was wearing a hoodie. The second is described as a man with a slim build wearing a white jacket, black pants and white shoes.

The video footage is available here.

"This fire had devastating impacts on multiple families and their homes," said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge in a release. "Some residents lost everything, and we are asking for anyone with information to contact police. We believe someone in the community could have seen suspicious activity in the area of Nolanfield Lane prior to the fire breaking out and are hoping to speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.