Police seek public assistance locating missing teen
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgary police need help from the public to help find a missing 19-year-old.
Ryder Brooks was last seen leaving a home in Lynwood on Monday.
Police said the teen has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.
Ryder was last seen wearing grey pants, a black shirt with a yellow Rockstar label, and blue and red high top Air Jordan runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
