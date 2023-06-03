iHeartRadio

Police seek public assistance locating missing teen


Police are seeking public assistance to help locate Ryder Brooks, who was last seen in the Lynwood community Monday (Photo courtesy Calgary police)

Calgary police need help from the public to help find a missing 19-year-old.

Ryder Brooks was last seen leaving a home in Lynwood on Monday.

Police said the teen has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.

Ryder was last seen wearing grey pants, a black shirt with a yellow Rockstar label, and blue and red high top Air Jordan runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

