Police seek public assistance locating missing woman

Calgary police is requesting public assistance to locate a missing woman.

Lehang (Lee) Nguyen, 49, was last seen in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Erin Woods Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

She was picked up by a cab and dropped off at the Franklin CTrain station on Memorial Drive at 7:48 a.m.

Nguyen is 150 cm (4'11") tall, weighs around 61 kilograms (135 pounds), has a medium build, brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair parted in the middle. She has a scar on her left elbow and was last seen wearing a black jacket with blak and red silk lining, black slip on shoes and held a small black purse and red luggage bag with wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.