Police seek public assistance locating suspects in Calgary recording studio robbery

Calgary police are looking for public assistance locating two men wanted in connection with a robbery of a recording studio.

The incident took place Oct.13, when four men posing as customers entered a commercial recording studio in the community of Burnsland.

Once inside, it's believed they used bear spray and threatened the staff inside with firearms, before locking them in a room. Then they removed valuables from the building and left.

Bol Agout, also known as Boom, and Agout Agout, also known as Guapo, are both wanted on warrants for robbery and forcible confinement relating to the incident. Both also have other outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents.

Bol Agout is described as 187 cm (6'2) tall, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Agout Agout is described as 186 cm (6'1), with black hair, slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips App available at the Apple or the Google Play Store.