Police seek public help in hunt for pair of hit-and-run drivers

Calgary police are turning to the public for a hand catching a pair of hit-and-run drivers who each sent a teen to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car along 1 Street N.W., near Crescent Heights High School, just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was thrown roughly 25 metres, and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was likely a black, four-door Audi that struck the teen, and that the driver was speeding at the time.

Police say the driver fled eastbound down a nearby alley, making no attempt to stop.

Investigators believe two or three teenage boys were in the vehicle, which should have extensive front-end damage.

Meanwhile, police believe they've found the vehicle that left another teen in a coma.

Brandon Taylor, 17, was hit just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, while in a crosswalk at 16 Avenue and 46 Street N.W., in the community of Montgomery.

Police say it's believed that at the time of the incident, the crosswalk signal was activated.

Investigators say a witness helped them track down the vehicle believed to be involved – in Cochrane.

The vehicle has been seized, but so far nobody has been charged.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding either hit-and-run call police at 403-266-1234.

