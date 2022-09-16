Police seek public help in relation to Brudenell, P.E.I. break-and-enter, theft investigation

RCMP in Montague, P.E.I., are asking the public for help in locating stolen items from a break-and-enter and theft from a home in Brudenell that occurred last week.

Police say the incident happened sometime between Sept. 9 and 10 at a residence on Route 4, where one or two people entered the home and stole several items.

The home suffered minor damage during the incident.

According to police, an antique porcelain dinnerware set was stolen during the incident.

Through the course of their investigation, police say they received information that some items matching the description of the stolen items were being sold online.

A search warrant was executed on Monday at a residence in Stratford, P.E.I., in relation to the investigation.

While searching the residence, police say officers recovered some of the stolen items and arrested a 39-year-old woman.

According to police, the antique porcelain dinnerware set has not been found, but is believed to have been sold online.

The woman, who has not been named, was later released and is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or who may have seen the stolen items are asked to contact Montague RCMP at 902-838-9300.