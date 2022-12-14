Police seek public’s assistance in locating suspect connected to Cambridge break-ins

New photos have been released by Waterloo regional police of an individual they’d like to speak with in connection to two break-ins in Cambridge.

On Dec. 3, police responded to break and enters at two businesses located on Glamis Road and Can-Amera Parkway.

They say an unknown suspect forced entry to the two business and stole cash and electronics sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

An original photo of the suspect was posted by police last week but the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking to identify and speak with the individual in the newly released photos.