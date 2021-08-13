iHeartRadio

Police seek public's assistance in two robbery investigations

image.png

Police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects in two robberies that occurred in Halifax and Dartmouth earlier this week.

The first robbery occurred Aug. 9 at My Son's Place pub at 233 Wyse Rd. in Dartmouth. The second occurred at 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Jenny's Place pub at 6211 Lady Hammond Rd. in Halifax.

"The first suspect is described as a man, 40 to 50 years of age, approximately five-foot-eight and heavy-set," Halifax police said in a news release. "He was wearing a baseball hat with a Toronto Blue Jays logo, a black sweater with Canada on the front, dark sunglasses, blue jeans, dark shoes, dark gloves and a blue disposable face mask."

Police say the second suspect is a man, 30 to 40 years of age with a thin build. He was wearing a red mask and a black hooded shirt.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.

12