Police seek public's help after late-night shooting in Caledon

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a driver in a dark sedan they say shot a person near Palgrave, 30 minutes south of Barrie.

Police have provided few details about the shooting.

However, they have said that shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning, Caledon provincial police received a call about a shooting on Peace Court near Albion Trail and Highway 9.

One person is currently in a GTA trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash camera, home surveillance video, or photos from around 1 a.m. in the area where a small black sedan can be seen.

Images and video can be submitted by visiting the OPP’s evidence website.

Anyone with other information that might assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).