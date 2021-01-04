Police in the Annapolis Valley are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store early Monday morning in Middleton, N.S.

Police allege the man entered the store on Main Street and demanded money from the clerk. They say the suspect became aggressive and pulled a knife on the clerk.

"He then grabbed cash from the cash register and cigarettes and fled the store,” said the RCMP in a news release.

The clerk was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 25 years old, six-foot-one and 160 pounds. He is white with long hair, which is possibly dyed reddish-orange, and thin facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket with a hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Annapolis RCMP at 902-825-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips App.