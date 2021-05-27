Police seek public's help identifying 4 who may have witnessed assault and robbery

Calgary police are looking for information to help identify four individuals they think may have information about an incident in Marlborough Park, where a couple was robbed at knifepoint.

On May 15, at around 8 p.m., a couple was walking in an alley behind the 5600 block of Memorial Drive when they were approached by some people. The man and woman were separated, and the man was assaulted and robbed by an individual brandishing a machete-type knife.

The suspects took off on foot, towards the alley behind 47 Street S.E., where the female victim was bear-sprayed and robbed.

Security footage obtained by the police revealed four people who police hope have information about the incident.

The first person is described as male, with black hair, around 180 centimetres (5'11") with a slender build. He was seen wearing a black and white Kappa sweat suit, a red shirt, two gold chains, white shoes, black sunglasses and carrying a black bag.

The second person is described as a male around the same size, with a slim build, wearing black pants, a black Bench shirt, black baseball hat, black sunglasses, black and white shoes and carrying a dark coloured bag.

The third person is described as a female around 155 centimetres (5'1"), with a slim-to-medium build. She had pink and blonde hair, and was wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a black bag.

The fourth person is described as a female around 167 centimetres (5'6") tall, with a slim build and black hair. She was wearing a white and black jacket, grey shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of these individuals is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.