Police seek public’s help identifying individual in connection to Pierre Ave shooting

Windsor police investigators are looking to speak with a man spotted on security footage in the area of a daytime shooting that happened over the summer in Walkerville.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 15 in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue. When police arrived they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Within days the Major Crimes Unit identified two suspects in connection to the incident.

John Managhan, 24, and Kyle Small, 25, are both wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Investigators are now looking to identify and speak with a man seen on security footage in the area. Police say the man is not considered a suspect at this time, but may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com