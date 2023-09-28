Police seek public's help identifying two suspects in a Meaford break and enter

In the early hours of Sept. 26, two people broke into a Meaford property on Highway 6 and 10.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the suspects broke a metal gate to enter the business between 4 and 6 a.m.

Police say they subsequently took about $2,000 worth of property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.