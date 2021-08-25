Police seek public's help to find man who disappeared in 2009 from Marten River

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to bring closure to a missing person case from 2009.

Police say Robbie Aho left Land O'Lakes cottage where he was staying with his parents in Marten River, north of North Bay, on Oct. 12, 2009, soon after having suffered a seizure, and headed north on Highway 11.

According to investigators, some of Aho's belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak's Lodge and Arthur's Road.

Police launched a ground and air search of the area from Marten River to Sudbury for Aho who is five feet seven inches tall and about 165 pounds.

He was 31 when he went missing.

Aho has blue eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest and a blue baseball hat and was carrying a bag with his belongings.

Police say he may have changed his clothing.

The missing man has epilepsy and police say he had enough medication with him to last a few days at the time of his disappearance.

Aho would be 42-years-old now.

On Wednesday, police released an age progression forensic sketch of what Aho would look like now, nearly 12 years since his disappearance.

Police are asking the public for any tips that might help solve the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.