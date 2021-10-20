Police seek public's help to find missing New Westminster teen
Police in New Westminster are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Seniqwa Sam was last seen on Monday in the city's Brow of the Hill neighbourhood.
Sam is described as Indigenous, 5’6” tall with a medium build and shoulder-length black hair.
Police said she also wears glasses and has been known to use public transit.
She was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and grey jogging pants.
“We are concerned for Seniqwa’s wellbeing given her age,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in a news release.
“We are seeking the help of the public in locating her. We want to ensure that she’s safe.”
Friends and family of Sam are also concerned for her safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
