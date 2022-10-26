Police seek public's help to find missing Newmarket man

Police ask the public to help solve a missing person case in Newmarket.

Investigators with York Regional Police say the family of Andrew Lane is concerned for his well-being.

The 34-year-old hasn't been seen since Sat., Oct. 22, around 4 p.m., when he left a residence on foot near Yonge Street and Doane Road in the Holland Landing area.

Lane is five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a black shirt, dark pants, running shoes and a red or black ball cap.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.