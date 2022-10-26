iHeartRadio

Police seek public's help to find missing Newmarket man


Andrew Lane, 34, was reported missing in Newmarket, Ont., on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 (Supplied)

Police ask the public to help solve a missing person case in Newmarket.

Investigators with York Regional Police say the family of Andrew Lane is concerned for his well-being.

The 34-year-old hasn't been seen since Sat., Oct. 22, around 4 p.m., when he left a residence on foot near Yonge Street and Doane Road in the Holland Landing area.

Lane is five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a black shirt, dark pants, running shoes and a red or black ball cap.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

