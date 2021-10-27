Police seek public's help to find missing Surrey youth
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Surrey are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
Gerrit Surette was last seen at Fleetwood Park Secondary School around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Surette is described as white, 5’7” tall and approximately 150 pounds with dark-blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit, police say.
Given his age, Surette’s family and police are concerned for his safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information that could lead to Surette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
