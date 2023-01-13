Police seek public's help to identify suspect and vehicle in scam targeting seniors

The York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit seeks the public's help to identify a suspect and a vehicle connected to an increase in scams targeting seniors.

Since the beginning of January, police say five incidents have been reported involving a man and a four-door 2010 blue Toyota Yaris with a Quebec Plate: P70 YRQ from residents in Georgina and across the south area of York Region.

These scams, known as the grandparent scam or emergency scam, often involve fraudsters posing as a grandchild in distress and demanding money.

In some cases, a second suspect may pose as a government official, police officer or lawyer and provide instructions on how the victim can deliver the money.

Police ask witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect and vehicle to come forward.

They also encourage citizens to share fraud prevention tips with friends and family, especially seniors or newcomers to Canada who are frequently targeted.

If you have been a victim of a fraud and have lost money, report the incident promptly to the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit either online or by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6627.

To report frauds where no money has been lost, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.