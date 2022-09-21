Police seek suspect after alleged assault with a 'bag of goods'

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after he allegedly assaulted another man with a “bag of goods”.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating it as an assault with a weapon and is seeking any information that may help identify the suspect.

Police say an adult male victim reported that he was approached by an individual, who began a verbal argument and then assault him with a bag of goods.

The victim sustained an injury and was seen by EMS, but didn't require transportation to hospital.

Officers say the suspect was unknown to the victim.

The suspect is described as a man with a scruffy beard, shaved head, red t-shirt with a 'Toronto Raptors' emblem on the front, light-coloured shorts, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.