Police seek suspect after break-in at Slinky's Ice Cream shop

OPP in Tecumseh are investigating after a break-in at a popular ice cream shop.

Police said the break and enter took place at Slinky’s Ice Cream at 100 Lesperance sometime overnight.

Slinky’s put out a request for information about the incident and posted security camera photos on Facebook Tuesday.

“We are so sad and disappointed to tell you our store was robbed,” said Slinky’s post.

Slinky’s said at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday a van drove into their parking lot.

“The male suspect had on a baseball cap and face mask. Our cameras were able to capture his shenanigans,” the post continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP.