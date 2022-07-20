Police seek suspect after delivery driver stabbed, robbed in Dartmouth
Police are looking for a suspect after a food delivery driver was stabbed and robbed in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident in the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive around 10:40 p.m.
Police say the food delivery driver was assaulted and stabbed by a man he didn’t know. They say the suspect continued to assault the driver and tried to take his property.
The suspect then fled the area on foot.
The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 30s. He is roughly five-foot-six with a stocky build. He was wearing a black bandana, which covered his face, at the time of the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
