Police seek suspect after gas theft in Tilbury

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after a theft of gas in Tilbury.

Officers say it was stolen from the Ultramar Gas Bar on Mill Street West in Tilbury on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87312.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.