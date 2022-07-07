Police seek suspect after Halifax convenience store robbery
Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store in Halifax was robbed Wednesday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., police responded to a call of a robbery at the Needs Convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Rd.
Police say a man came into the store, threatened the employee and demanded money.
“He then fled the area on foot with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets,” said Cst. Nicolas Gagnon, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.
Police describe the suspect as six feet tall. He was wearing all black clothes, as well as a light grey cloth face mask and two black backpacks.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
