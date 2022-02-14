Police seek suspect after man seriously injured in Saint John shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Saint John, N.B., Monday morning.

Members of the Saint John Police Force responded to a 911 call in the St. Paul Street area around 7:38 a.m.

Officers found the 35-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were asking people to avoid the area Monday morning and those who live in the community were told to shelter inside due to an “ongoing police operation.”

Officers closed St. Paul Street and contained a home. Police say Emergency Tactical Services also responded to the home to ensure the people inside were safe.

No other injuries were reported.

Police provided an update before noon, stating that the operation had concluded.

The police operation on St. Paul Street has concluded. There will be a continued police presence in the area. The Saint John Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation. Further information to follow.

However, police are still looking for a suspect, and officers remain on scene.

Investigators say the victim and suspect are known to one another and they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

They are asking any witnesses, or anyone who might have captured the shooting on surveillance video, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.