Police seek suspect after man stabbed in downtown Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of an injured male with stab wounds in the 600 block of Portland Street around 8:45 p.m.

Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

Police say the man was injured during an altercation with an “unknown person” near Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street, about four kilometres away from where he was found.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a black jacket, a hooded shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police say their investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.