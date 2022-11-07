Police seek suspect after man stabbed in Moncton

Members of the Codiac RCMP are looking for a suspect after a stabbing sent one man to hospital in Moncton, N.B., over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a weapon in the Mountain Road area around 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, police found a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but have not been able to locate them. No details about the suspect have been released.