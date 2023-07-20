Police seek suspect after reports of sexual assault, suspicious circumstances in Bedford
Police are looking for a suspect after two incidents in Bedford, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police say they learned of an alleged sexual assault on Wednesday that happened on the morning of July 12.
Police say a man approached a woman he did not know in the Tilbury Lane and Innsbrook Way area, talked to her and touched her in a sexual manner. He then fled the area on foot.
Police say another incident happened in the same area on Tuesday around 8:10 p.m.
A man reportedly approached a girl who he did not know and tried to talk to her.
Police say the girl quickly left the area before telling a trusted adult who called the police.
Halifax Regional Police say both suspect descriptions are similar and they exploring the possibility that they are the same person.
The suspect is described as in his early 20s, about five-foot-eight, with a slim build, clean shaven, and short, dark wavy hair.
He was also seen wearing a blue t-shirt and pants and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information, or who has video from the area, is asked to call Halifax police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
